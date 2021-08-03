KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release Visayan songs 'Dodong,' 'Inday'

MANILA -- Celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde have released two Visayan songs, "Dodong" and "Inday," which they wrote for each other.

"Dodong, which means young man, and "inday," which means young girl, are terms of endearment in Visayas.

Both are now available on various music streaming platforms.

In a digital conference on Tuesday, Tandingan said she penned "Dodong" in 2019 as a song of gratitude that she penned in 2019 for Monterde months before they became engaged.

They got married August 28 last year in Batangas.



"Ang 'Dodong' ay kanta ng pagpapasalamat. ...Nagpasalamat ako sa dulong-dulo parang sinabi ko sa kanya na salamat at nandito ka pa rin at imbes na lumuwag ang hawak mo ay mas humigpit pa ang hawak mo kasi ngayon ay mag-a-I do na tayo. Super straightforward na I'm just grateful na sa 8 bilyong tao sa mundo I get to be right next to you, singing these songs. Performing for people telling us about this wonderful thing that we have which is love," Tandingan explained.

Tandingan admitted that she was first hesitant to release "Dodong" because it was too personal for her but it was Monterde who convinced her.

"It's like me singing a love letter to the one I love. As in literal na kapag pinakinggan mo siya ay very specific sa kanya kasi 'dodong' and 'inday' ang endearment sa Bisaya and tinatawag ko siyang Dodong. So sinulat ko 'yan for him. Nagdalawang isip ako pero he encouraged me. At para maganahan ako na i-release 'yon sabi niya, 'Huwag ka mag-alala para 'di mag-isang i-release ang 'Dodong' magsusulat ako about 'Inday,'" Tandingan added.

For Monterde, his song "Inday" is about reassurance.

"May line doon na 'imo ra ko' inulit-ulit ko 'yon more than 10 times. Ibig sabihin noon in Tagalog is 'sa 'yo lang ako.' Para ma-reassure siya talaga na huwag ka mag-alala nandito lang ako at sa 'yo lang ako. That's the story of the song," Monterde said.

"Dodong" and "Inday" are part of the "Simula" playlist available on Star Music’s YouTube channel. The playlist also includes the couple's collaboration "Can’t Wait To Say I Do," which they launched after they got married, as well as the titular track "Simula."



The lyric video of "Dodong" is now out on Star Music's official YouTube channel, while the lyric video of "Inday" is available on PolyEast Records' YouTube account.

The music video of "Dodong" and "Inday" will be released on Sunday, August 7.

