Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt take a fun ride in 'Jungle Cruise'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is no stranger to playing heroes on the big screen but he said that his latest role is not quite the same as his past characters.



"They don't come to me very often, where I am more slick and a shyster and a con man; and can't be trusted, but yet, try to be a little charming to get my way and looking for the quick buck," said Johnson.



For years, the Hollywood superstar has been working nonstop on back-to-back projects, until the pandemic made everyone take a pause. But Johnson said that 'Jungle Cruise' is worth the wait. "We made the movie a few years ago and with the pandemic, we had to push it. But we thought, at that time, we were making something special and something that people would really love and enjoy, certainly the fans of Disney and this ride. Fingers crossed, but I think we made a good one."



The actor has also extended his storytelling capabilities on television. Johnson's show 'The Young Rock,' which is based on his life, recently received nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association.



Jungle Cruise also puts award-winning actress Emily Blunt on a spotlight in a role that's a departure from her character in her most recent film 'A Quiet Place 2.'



"I think we've all been living in isolation for a while so it's sort of beautiful, that sense of togetherness, the exposure to people, their love for this film and their excitement... it's really infectious. It makes you realize what human beings are supposed to be, which is together and enjoying stuff together. It's very special," said Blunt.



Jungle Cruise, which is based on the popular Disneyland ride, is now out in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access.