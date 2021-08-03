BTS’ 'Butter' becomes longest-charting No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 this year

Pop titans BTS' hit single ‘"Butter" set a new record on the Billboard charts this week after posting another round of unbeatable figures.

On Tuesday, the music publication announced that the dance-pop, which sold 112,900 copies, drew 30.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and pulled 8.1 million U.S. streams in the tracking week ending July 29, tallied its 9th week on top of the Hot 100.

"Butter" is now the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2021 so far, surpassing the eight-week run of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 7, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 2, 2021

BTS has ruled the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive frames and a cumulative total of 15.

The septet's latest song "Permission to Dance," on the other hand, placed at No. 9, notching the supergroup their third consecutive week with two titles soaring on the Hot 100's top 10.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also scored the No. 1 spot on the Artist 100 chart for the 19th time, widening their lead as the group with most weeks spent atop.

With another week of purchases exceeding 100,000 units, the summer anthem also remained undefeated on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

Adding its ninth frame leading the list, "Butter" bested BTS' own "Dynamite" as the longest-charting No.1 track this year.

The South Koreans' also set a new all-time record for most weeks spent simultaneously occupying the top tiers of the Digital Song Sales chart, after their latest release "Permission to Dance," again landed at No. 2.

BTS currently holds the top three best-selling digital downloads in the US for 2021. "Butter" led the ranking followed by "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite."

'INDUSTRY BABY' DEBUTS AT NO. 2

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X and American rapper Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby," which stirred a social media frenzy during its launch, debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 2.

Following its July 23 release, the single, which challenged the prevalence of homophobia in the machismo-fueled world of hip hop, opened with 40.6 million streams, earned 2.9 million in radio audience impressions, and sold 10,900 units.

"Industry Baby" is Lil Nas X's fourth top 10 hit and Harlow's second. Kanye West, who co-produced the track, earned his 22nd top 10 title as a record producer.

Other chart-toppers by the multi-awarded rapper are "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which presently holds the record for most frames spent a No. 1 (19 weeks), "Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which remained at No. 8 on the Hot 100 this week, and "Panini."

The feat marked the second time in Lil Nas X's career to have two songs simultaneously claim spots on the top 10.

"Industry Baby" also opened with similar success on other Billboard charts. The single debuted at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart and No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Lil Nas X shared in June he will be releasing his first LP titled "Montero" soon. The release date of the upcoming full-length album, however, is yet to be announced.