Bobbie, is that you? Alexa Ilacad finishes marketing degree with 1.0 GWA

MANILA — “Bobbie, is that you?” went a number of playful comments on Alexa Ilacad’s Instagram update on Monday, as it reminded them of her achiever character in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

In her post, Ilacad shared real-life academic achievement finishing her marketing degree, with a general weighted average or GWA of 1.0 and a dean’s list distinction.

The “Init Sa Magdamag” actress graduated from Treston International College’s School of Business and Technology.

“Last hoorah for my last term in college,” she wrote. “I am over the moon as I type this right now but finally… I am graduating!” Ilacad said in the caption of her graduation photo.

“Despite all the obstacles thrown my way, I was determined to finish strong. I came, I studied, I conquered!”

The portrait, as well as Ilacad’s achievement, brought to mind her most recent movie character, Bobbie, for many of her followers, going by their congratulatory comments.

In the original “Four Sisters and a Wedding” in 2013 and its 2020 prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” Bobbie is depicted as the academic achiever among the titular Salazar siblings.

Ilacad portrayed the younger Bobbie in the prequel, which showed the makings of the character as a future “corporate communications manager with an extensive vocabulary” — a memorable line from the original.