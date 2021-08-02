'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde withdraws due to worsening health

America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczweski announces her departure from the contest due to her worsening condition. @_nightbirde/Instagram

MANILA—Singer Jane Marczweski, who goes by the name Nightbirde as a performer, announced that she will be unable to continue her journey on "America's Got Talent" due to her worsening health.

Marczweski, who made the announcement on her social media pages, said being part of the competition was a dream come true, but her health "has taken a turn for the worse" and her fight with cancer "is demanding all of my energy and attention."

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider," Marczweski wrote.

"I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

The 30-year-old singer, who earned the coveted golden buzzer on the show, also thanked her fans for their support.

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams," she wrote.

Marczweski performed an original song, "It's Okay," for her audition, which is about "the story of the last year of my life."

Her performance moved the judges, especially Simon Cowell, who gave her the golden buzzer, which automatically qualified her to the final round of the talent competition.

Watch her full performance here: