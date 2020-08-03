Sotto to Liza Diño-Seguerra: Don't overstep your authority as FDCP head

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday warned Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) head Liza Diño-Seguerra against overstepping her authority or risk being grilled by legislators when the council presents its budget for next year.

Sotto gave the warning after meeting with movie and television program producers online, wherein members of the sector detailed their concerns over Diño-Seguerra’s issuance of a joint administrative order requiring each of them to submit a detailed shooting, taping, event, audio-visual schedules along with the health protocols, budget requirements among others.

“Medyo huwag tayong nago-overstep. At huwag tayong, ika nga, ay hindi naman natin trabaho ay pinapasukan na natin. Nababagabag 'yung movie producers,” Sotto reminded Diño-Seguerra.

"Huwag lang siguro nilang hintayin na mag-hearing pa kami dito at pag-usapan pa namin 'yan when budget season starts."

According to the senator, Diño-Esguerra is now only leading the FDCP on a “hold-over capacity”.

She was appointed in 2016, and her term is only good for three years, Sotto added.

“I think they have to look into the hold-over capacity. Because her turn, her tenure has ended eh,” he said.

Sotto earlier told Diño-Esguerra to suspend the implementation of the agency’s controversial protocols on the resumption of production shoots and activities during the pandemic.

In documents obtained by ABS-CBN News, Sotto maintained that enforcing such protocols is beyond the mandate of the FDCP. He was principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 9167 creating the FDCP nearly two decades ago.

“Ang mandate ng FDCP for films thereafter. I mean, wala silang pakialam sa post-production...they were not consulted. Pinalalabas they were consulted, nagkaroon daw ng townhall meeting, somewhere. Kung saan at ang mga umattend, 'yung mga ganun,” the senator noted.

Diño-Seguerra was earlier axed from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority executive committee handling the Metro Manila Film Festival for allegedly trying to overstep on the authority of MMDA chairman Danilo Lim.