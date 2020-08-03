Home  >  Entertainment

Son Ye-jin joins 'Crash Landing on You' co-star Hyun Bin as Smart endorser

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2020 05:39 PM | Updated as of Aug 03 2020 05:41 PM

Son Ye-jin is the new face of Smart Signature. Smart Communications

MANILA — Smart Communications on Monday introduced South Korean actress Son Ye-jin as its latest international endorser, joining her “Crash Landing On You” co-star Hyun Bin.

Son Ye-jin was unveiled as the new face of Smart Signature with an ad showing her speeding on a motorcycle, with the hashtag #SeRiouslySmart.

Fans of “Crash Landing On You” will recognize Se-Ri as the name of Son Ye-Jin’s character in the wildly popular K-drama.

Previously, Smart introduced Hyun Bin, who played Se-Ri’s love interest Captain Ri in the series, as its Gigalife endorser in June.

