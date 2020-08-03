Ronnie Liang helps distribute free plane tickets to stranded individuals

MANILA - As part of his military duty, singer and Army reservist Ronnie Liang has been suiting up to help at the frontlines as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Liang visited the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the Rizal Stadium and Army Gymnasium, where he helped distribute free plane tickets.

Liang also performed a couple of songs to give them hope.

“As Army reservist and concern Filipino, gusto ko talagang makatulong. That’s really my purpose naman talaga kaya rin ako nag-join sa Army — to help and serve people,” he said in a statement.

“Ito nga narinig natin ang balita tungkol sa mga kababayan natin na gustong umuwi sa probinsya kaya nagpaabot tayo ng free plane tickets,” he added.

Amid this trying time, Liang encouraged his fellow Filipinos to help each other and unite despite political differences.

“This is the time for us na magtulungan. I know naman na malalampasan nating lahat ito basta may respeto sa isa’t isa. But personally, kaming nasa Army ay patuloy na tutulong sa mga kababayan natin,” he said.

“Seeing our LSIs like that, it breaks my heart. And we have coronavirus pa to face as a nation. Doble-dobleng pagsubok kaya doble-doble rin ang ating pagtulong,” he added.

Last month, Liang went out of his way when he paid his respects to the four fallen soldiers killed by police officers in Jolo, Sulu.

In their honor, Liang recorded the '80s song “Awit Kawal” which features every soldier’s service and dedication to nation.