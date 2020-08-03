Jericho Rosales' 'Basurero' to screen in online edition of Cinemalaya 2020

MANILA – The short film “Basurero” starring Jericho Rosales is one of the movies to be featured in this year’s online edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Directed by Eileen Cabiling, the movie follows a fisherman who finds himself in a dangerous side gig. Agonized with guilt and fear, the embattled fisherman searches for a way out.

Aside from Rosales’ film, the two other short features which will premiere in the same festival are Chuck Gutierrez’s “Heneral Rizal” and Maria Ranillo’s “Nang Em.”

Headlined by Fernando “Nanding” Josef, “Heneral Rizal” shows the dying confession of Paciano Rizal about the Philippine revolution to his younger brother Jose.

“Nang Em,” on the other hand, is a Visayan short film based on a true story about how an 85-year-old woman from Cebu tries to survive through the quarantine. Veteran actress Gloria Sevilla plays the lead role.

All these three movies will premiere online via Vimeo from on August 7 to 16.

Established in 2005, the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is co-produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.