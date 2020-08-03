'I grew up in paradise': Sharon Cuneta hopes to buy back childhood home

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta hopes to to buy back her childhood home on Paraiso Street in posh Dasmariñas Village in Makati.

On Instagram, the actress posted an old photo of the house, which was sold after her father's death.

"This is where I grew up. We moved here in 1972-1973? One of the first three houses on the street. No Ayala Center yet. Just the Hotel Inter-Continental and later, QUAD and fastfood center and carpark! Now all Glorietta. EDSA had only two lanes if I remember right. We could still cross it by walking. I grew up in paradise. Paraiso Street, Dasmariñas Village. It was a beautiful and good, good home to our family, especially to me! Some 40+ years later, Daddy was gone, Mommy moved to a condo, and the big house was sold," Cuneta wrote in the caption.

"I pray that someday, I would be able to buy it back. It is a totally new and different house now. But still... it is my Paraiso," Cuneta added.