Erik Matti blasts Liza Dino for 'misleading' post about PH films on Netflix

MANILA – Filmmaker Erik Matti criticized the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), saying that its chair, Liza Dino, has made a misleading post suggesting that it had a role in the showing of 15 new Filipino films on Netflix.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Matti said “Dino’s post, as read, was written to hint that it was through FDCP’s efforts that the Netflix deal happened for these producers.”

“It’s the kind of ambiguous double speak that’s common nowadays not just with our government but also in the Trump empire. A double speak that people saying it can easily take back if and when questions arise regarding the veracity of the statements made,” the director said.

Based from his experience dealing with Netflix, Matti said it is the producers who actually negotiate for themselves.

“Viva talks to Netflix directly. No middle man. No FDCP in between. So does Regal and so on and so forth. Nowhere have I heard FDCP brokering a deal in behalf of studios,” he said.

“In as much as the post never literally said it brokered the deal, the attachment of announcing the 15 new acquired films and FDCP having a great working relationship with Netflix over the years can’t help but ‘suggest’ that FDCP is attached to the reason these films were acquired,” he added.

Matti said nowhere in Dino’s post did she acknowledge or congratulate the efforts made by various producers to bring their films to Netflix “making it even more focused solely on the relationship of Netflix with FDCP.”

“Judging from the comments on the post, most were congratulating FDCP on this deal and how the movie industry isn’t recognizing the help FDCP gives us. But without the FDCP clarifying that ‘by the way, we are not the one who closed the deal. We are just proud of our producers and filmmakers’ in the comments below,' their office hints even further and sort of silently affirms that they are indeed part of the acquisition,” he said.

In Dino’s original post, a screenshot of which was shared by Matti himself, she was obviously delighted to share the news that Netflix has acquired 15 Filipino films which will be available on its platform this month.

Dino’s post then went on to say how the FDCP has maintained a good relationship with Netflix since 2017.

The statement, however, has since been edited the post to include how the FDCP is happy that “local distribution companies are continuously engaging with these international companies to expand their audience.”