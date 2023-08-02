Zendaya pays tribute to 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya paid tribute to her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud, who passed away on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Zendaya said words are not enough to describe the “infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she said.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way,” she added.

Zendaya said she will always cherish “all of the boundless light, love and joy” Cloud managed to give them when he was still alive.

To conclude her post, Zendaya sympathized with Cloud’s bereaved loved ones.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

No cause of death was given for the actor, who portrayed laconic drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the Emmy-winning HBO series.

A statement said Cloud had been struggling to deal with the recent passing of his father, and had experienced ongoing mental health issues.

“Euphoria” was Cloud's first acting job, having been discovered by a casting director while walking through the streets of Brooklyn, New York with friends.