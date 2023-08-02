KD Estrada all smiles during his first-ever network contract signing. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Actor-singer KD Estrada remains a Kapamilya after he signed his first-ever network contract with ABS-CBN, according to Star Magic on Wednesday.

For Estrada, the new deal comes with a sense of responsibility on his part as an actor, as being a Kapamilya requires him to consistently give his utmost effort and commitment in all his endeavors.

“I have always been a Kapamilya. Kapamilya talaga 'yung heart ko. Pero ngayon na na-sign ko na 'yung contract, parang mas na-fortify, mas na-solidify na Kapamilya talaga ako. It gives me motivation para galingan ko sa mga next projects ko po,” he said.

With this milestone, Estrada said he couldn't help but contemplate on the significant progress he has made since he entered the entertainment industry.

“Iniisip ko lang 'yung journey ko kasi ang layo na nang narating ko. Nagsimula po ako nung high school. I feel like ngayon, I am still the same person I was five years ago pero different,” he said.

Estrada stated that he intends to prioritize acting this year and is eager to delve into this aspect of being an artist.

“Yung first love ko po talaga is, of course, music, singing, guitar, instruments. Pero ngayon po parang naisip ko na kaya ko naman mag-acting. Kaya ko naman siya i-try and pagsabayin. More of acting talaga ako this year,” he said.

When asked if his supporters could expect more acting projects from him with Alexa Ilacad, he said: “I have two projects with Alexa right now, 'yung ‘Pira-pirasong Paraiso,’ tapos may ipapalabas na short film na ginawa namin sa Hong Kong directed by Cathy Garcia.”

Moreover, he teased that he also has another movie coming up without his love team partner.

“Meron po akong solo na movie pero hindi po talaga ako 'yung bidang bida. I am not sure kung kailan ipapalabas but in this movie, wala po akong love team dito. It’s just mostly me,” he said.