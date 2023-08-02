Wilbert Ross, Yukii Takahashi tandem sizzles in 'Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile.' PHOTO: Handout

MANILA -- The web-serye “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” recently concluded and the staff, director, creatives and its actors are happy with the results and warm reception from netizens.

The series is the first lead team-up of the newly formed tandem of Hashtags member Wilbert Ross (who played Bryce) and social media star Yukii Takahashi (who played Angge)

It was an ending loyal followers wished for when Bryce and Angge agreed to part ways to seek self-discovery and personal growth.

The finale also depicted “endings,” not only in the realm of love and romance but also of friendship, like that of Genski (Kat Galang) and Ketch (Migs Almendras). Series fans also saw how life panned out for Bryce’s mother Bessie (Marissa Sanchez) and Angge’s brother Cyrus (TJ Valderrama).

There were glimpses too of Bryce and Angge as individuals with career aspirations. All told, “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” served lessons on the realities of life, much of which viewers could relate to.

“Si Wilbert, super magalang 'yan kapag nasa set kami,” Takahashi said in an interview.

“Si Yukii and lahat naman po ng cast members na kasama namin dito masaya sila ka trabaho” Ross added.

Just like Puregold Channel's previous YouTube series, "Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask," and the award-winning TikTok sensation "52 Weeks," "Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile" was a resounding success as it delivered entertainment to Puregold Channel's 219,000 subscribers, along with viewers across various other platforms.

On YouTube alone, episodes of "Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile" garnered views ranging from 150,000 to more than 300,000. The trailers for the series drew widespread attention as well, amassing organic views ranging from 190,000 to 270,000.

Moreover, the show sparked fans’ enthusiasm in expressing their thoughts and feelings, with each episode generating positive comments filled with praise and admiration.

“This remarkable achievement is a win for Puregold's retailtainment efforts,” Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold's marketing manager, proudly noted, “We are happy that we created and presented a story that beautifully weaves together Filipino culture and values with contemporary issues."

Netizens may still join the "Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile" fandom and catch up on previous episodes on YouTube.