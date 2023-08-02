SB19 'MYXes' up LA tour with sold-out show, Hollywood takeover

ANAHEIM, California -- It’s a golden weekend in Southern California for SB19, who is in the middle of a 10-city Pagtatag world tour.

Eight months after their US debut, the group achieved a remarkable feat by selling out the Grove in Anaheim this past weekend.

The five-member group, all in their 20s, perform a majority of their music in Filipino, but that didn’t stop fans of all ages, cultures, and from different parts of the US from lining up in the blazing heatwave to share gifts with each other, make new friends and learn the Philippine culture along the way.

“I like to learn certain things about different cultures, that’s really important to know,” said Britney Ingersol, a fan from Ternecula.

Fran Bungato Smith, 66, came in from Maryland. The grandmother of 11 even brought a sign hoping to adopt another grandson. She discovered SB19 as she was trying to get in touch with her Filipino musical roots.

“I’ve never been a fan girl like this. My daughters and grandkids tease me saying I must be the oldest fan they have and I’m not. There’s fans in their 70s. So I’m younger,” Smith said before bursting into laughter.

“I love them, they’re super talented. They’re humble, they’re hard working. There’s everything to love about them,” she added.

When it comes to fandom, SB19's devoted fans, collectively known as A'TIN, have reached an extraordinary level. Their passion and dedication have caught the attention of even Billboard. A'TIN's unwavering support has propelled them to the pinnacle of Billboard's fandom face-off competition.

Currently, A'TINs are facing off against fans of Shakira in the online voting contest. The winner advances to the finals to go up against the winner between fans of Cardi B and K-pop group Seventeen. The winning fans will be crowned at the end of this week.

With the widespread support, SB19 made sure to tell the fans how much they are appreciated throughout the show, as they wowed the crowd with their classics and their latest songs. Each member even took the stage to perform solos.

SB19 member Justin hopped off stage to sing for Jayda Avanzado, who was at the concert with her parents Jessa Zaragosa and Dingdong Avanzado.

“Los Angeles A'TIN, thank you so much for everything… We thank you guys for everything, the love and support that you’ve given us, you’ve shown us. It’s a blast. It’s a blast,” said SB19 member Stell.

And even after back-to-back shows in San Francisco on Friday and Anaheim on Saturday, SB19 continued to perform on Sunday, appearing on the Wish Bus at their North Hollywood headquarters.

The P-pop idols also teamed up with MYX in Hollywood to film a special upcoming project. Hollywood Boulevard was filled with the energy of a couple hundred fans and onlookers as SB19 showcased their talents through a mesmerizing busking session on this iconic street. The captivating performance video will be unveiled on MYX's YouTube channel in the near future.