'Nowhere else I'd rather be': Alexa Ilacad signs new contract with ABS-CBN

Alexa Ilacad wears a bright smile as she signs her network contract with ABS-CBN. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad has recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN, continuing her affiliation with the network since she was very young.

Having been a Kapamilya for over half her life, Ilacad admitted that there is nowhere else she would rather be at this stage in her career.

“I am thankful and I also can’t help but look back. Parang ang dami ko nang pinagdaanan bilang isang Kapamilya. To be given this brand-new opportunity, and what I would say is another start of a good relationship with ABS-CBN, panibagong simula, I am honored. I am always honored to be a Kapamilya,” she said.

However, Ilacad openly acknowledged that her path as an actress hasn't been the smoothest, admitting that there were moments when she contemplated giving up.

“There are times that I do want to stop. I would tell my mom, ‘I think ayaw ko na. I think this is the end for me. Maybe I want to try something else with my life.’ But then ABS-CBN always gives me a reason to go back,” she said.

“They always fuel my fire. Right when I think I’ve had enough, they give me something I want so bad, like with this new role I have sa ‘Pira-pirasong Paraiso.’ I am reminded of why I love doing this so much and why this is all I want to do with my life,” she added.

At present, Ilacad expressed her desire to give her utmost effort in all her projects, aiming to demonstrate to people that she truly deserves the title of a "new generation dramatic actress."

“Of course, there is a certain kind of pressure. But I take it as motivation for me. To be honest, I don’t focus on other people, other artists. I really like to focus on how I can improve myself. When they announced that title, super kilig. I will really work hard to deserve that title so that when other people hear that, they will think na ‘Deserve!’”

Aside from acting, Ilacad said she would like to work on new music in the coming months so she won’t lose that side of her.

Related video: