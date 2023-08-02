Nostalgia reigns as Alanis Morissette kicks off PH shows

Alanis Morissette returns to the Philippines to stage a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 1, 2023. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- After almost three decades, seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette has finally returned to the Philippines to stage the first of her two-night shows in Manila on Tuesday.

The shows are part of her tour celebrating the 28th anniversary of her landmark album "Jagged Little Pill."

Taking the stage of the MOA Arena in Pasay City, Morissette opened her concert with a video montage, showcasing the significance and enduring impact of "Jagged Little Pill" over the years.

As her band began playing the opening chords of "All I Really Want," she made her grand entrance on stage, evoking a wave of 1990s nostalgia among the audience.

Following that, she treated the audience to the beloved track "Hand in My Pocket," effortlessly hitting the high notes and showcasing her pristine vocals, which appear to have remained unchanged over time.

When Morissette's performed "Head Over Feet," the entire crowd enthusiastically joined in singing the tune, creating a magical moment for everyone present.

Morissette had numerous tunes in her setlist, but perhaps the most significant highlight of the night came when she graced the stage with "Ironic." She captivated the audience with her mesmerizing performance of the iconic song, with the entire arena coming more alive as everyone joined in singing along enthusiastically.

Concluding the main show, she rocked the stage with "You Oughta Know," prompting almost everyone in the arena to rise to their feet with hands in the air.

But no concert is complete without an encore, and when Morissette made her return to the stage, she treated the audience to three final songs, including "Your House," "Uninvited," and "Thank U."

Although the entire show lasted for just under two hours, Morissette's Filipino fans were treated to an extraordinary and gratifying experience that made 27-year wait completely worthwhile.