Nobita performs song from new album on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- OPM pop-rock band Nobita opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday with their hits "Unang Sayaw" and "Ikaw Lang."



The band also performed "Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan" from their latest album "Betterfly."

"Madlang people, mayroon po kaming bagong album entitled 'Betterfly.' Kasama po roon 'yung kinanta namin kanina na 'Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan.' mapapakinggan niyo na 'yon sa lahat ng digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. Maraming-maraming salamat," band vocalist Jaeson Felismino said.

Nobita released "Betterfly," featuring eight tracks just last week.

The pop-rock outfit has built an impressive portfolio by releasing songs that capture the beating heart of the young generation, and bringing light, love, and inspiration to as many people as possible.

