Onscreen, Nico Santos radiates joy and delivers comedic punchlines like it’s second-nature.

But just like the characters in his new Netflix film “Happiness for Beginners," in real life, the Filipino-American grapples with hardships that may not be for the faint of heart.

Just as his Hollywood profile was rising through breakout roles in “Superstore” and “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018, he started having serious eye problems which led to becoming blind in his right eye.

"The sight loss was a complication from the other health stuff that I was having," Santos said. "I had the operation and we thought we could save my vision [but] we couldn’t."

Santos added that his partner, "Survivor" star Zeke Smith, his mother Tita, and even fans with their kind words, have all helped him get through his most difficult days.

"When somebody reaches out to you and says that part of your story has touched them in some way or has inspired them in some way, it really sort of does make you feel better," he said. "It really reminds you that even though you feel very alone going through this thing, you're not."

Santos added: "A lot of people have to go through the same thing and if you could just sort of lean on each other and make sure that you're sharing your story so that people can sort of go through with it together."

This year, Santos also made his blockbuster-superhero-movie debut through “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which marked another significant milestone for Filipino representation in Hollywood.

"I really can't believe I experienced being in a Marvel movie," he said in Filipino. "I was wearing prosthetics, I was playing this villainous character. Every moment that I was on set, I really was like: I cannot believe that this is even happening."

Previously, he gave a voice to the undocumented Filipino immigrant experience by playing Mateo in the primetime series “Superstore."

In May, the actor saw another dream becoming a reality when he appeared with some of his favorite characters in the Disney+ series "The Muppets Mayhem."

Note: This interview was completed before the Hollywood writers/actors' strike.