BTS member V is preparing to release a solo album in collaboration with star producer Min Hee-jin, who's behind up-and-coming K-pop act NewJeans, according to reports.

Responding to an earlier story from a Korean media outlet, BTS' label Big Hit Music confirmed Wednesday that V is working on his solo debut album with Min, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

"It’s an album that captures my tastes. There will be abundant spectacles. I prepared while thinking that ARMY (BTS fans) will be happy, so I hope you can anticipate it," V said in a statement, as per the Soompi article.

"I think you will be able to see a new side of solo artist V that is different from BTS’s V," he added.

According to the Soompi article, Min, who heads the label ADOR that houses NewJeans, shared that she was offered to produce V's album "at the end of last year."

"I hesitated at first due to the schedule, but I was intrigued by V’s attitude and passion as well as his voice tone, which I wasn’t familiar with," Min said.

"We prepared music that reflects V’s preferences while simultaneously is music that I want to recommend. Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well," she added.

Both Big Hit Music and ADOR are labels under K-pop giant Hybe Corp.

Fans took to social media to express excitement for the release with "KTH1 IS COMING" and "V IS COMING" landing on the list of trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

While the upcoming album marks his official solo debut, V has previously recorded solo tracks for BTS, including "Stigma," "Singularity," and "Inner Child."

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is the last BTS member to debut as a soloist after the K-pop sensation decided to take a break from group activities in June 2022. Two members — Jin and J-Hope — are also currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Min was a former creative director at SM Entertainment, where she was responsible for the branding of popular acts such as Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO and Red Velvet.

In 2019, Min moved to Hybe to become its chief brand officer before becoming CEO of subsidiary ADOR, which debuted NewJeans.

