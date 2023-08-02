Janine Gutierrez, Nadine Lustre vie for FAMAS best actress

MANILA – The nominees for the 71st FAMAS Awards, which will take place at the Manila Hotel on August 13, were announced Tuesday.

Up for Best Picture are "Family Matters," "Blue Room," "Leonor Will Never Die," "La Traidora" and "Deleter."

Vying for Best Director are Nuel Naval for "Family Matters," Mikhail Red for "Deleter," Ma-An Asuncion-Dagñalan for "Blue Room," Alejandro Ramos for "La Traidora" and Martika Escobar for "Leonor Will Never Die."

Janine Gutierrez, Nadine Lustre and Heaven Peralejo are among those who received nods for best actress, while Paulo Avelino, John Arcilla, and Ian Veneracion are among those vying for best actor.

Here is the full list of nominees: