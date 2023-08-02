Jane Oineza embraces journey with new ABS-CBN contract

Jane Oineza all smiles as she signs her network contract with ABS-CBN. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Jane Oineza has recently signed a contract with ABS-CBN, further solidifying her partnership with the network which she has considered her second home since she started her career as an actress.

Oineza expressed her immense gratitude for this opportunity, stating that she has always just been patiently waiting for her own "perfect time" to shine.

Looking back at her own journey, she said, “It started as something na fun for me kasi siyempre nung bata ako, I get to play pretend. And then from that, nag-grow siya to being my passion talaga and now I can’t imagine doing something else. This is what I want to do, what I was meant to do.”

“I am in good hands also. Ever since I have been with ABS-CBN. I trust them. I trust Star Magic also. Siguro patience lang talaga and hard work and eventually, the seed that you planted will bloom din,” she added.

Oineza mentioned that she never lost hope that her moment would arrive, but she did acknowledge that over the years, she became more self-critical.

“Hindi naman po [ako nainip maghintay]. May mga times lang na mas self-critical ka siguro. Hindi naman sa nainip pero parang, ‘Ano pa kaya ang pwede kong i-improve?’ More self-critical than questioning 'yung ibang bagay.”

Oineza emphasized that she was merely preparing herself, so that when the opportunity comes, she would be fully prepared and deserving to embrace it.

Oineza admitted to only accepting the projects offered to her and clarified that she never viewed it as unfair that her showbiz peers had the privilege of selecting the ones they wanted to take on.

“Para sa akin, I look at it positively. I am welcoming the challenge. Kung ano 'yung hinindian ng iba, sige gagawin natin iyan. Kakayanin ko iyan. Again, we’ll take the challenge. More than the negative, I think mas positive siya for me.”

Finally, Oineza offered some words of advice to fellow actors who, like her, are also waiting for their perfect moment.

“Hindi siya nangyayari overnight. Talagang may mga trial and errors. Kailangan mo rin kilalanin or maging patient sa sarili mo, to try out what works and what doesn’t for you. Most importantly, to never stop dreaming and reaching for your goals,” she said.

“No matter what other people will say, you have to be your number one fan. You have to believe in yourself until they see what you see in you. Huwag lang susuko talaga and just be patient and trust.”

