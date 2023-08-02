Ice Seguerra on cloud nine after opening Alanis Morissette's PH concert

MANILA – OPM artist Ice Seguerra was on cloud nine not just from watching Alanis Morissette's live performance in Manila on Tuesday, but also from being opening the show for her.

During a conversation with ABS-CBN News after the concert, Seguerra conveyed his astonishment at how Morissette's voice had remained unchanged since the '90s.

Ice Seguerra opening for Alanis Morissette tonight! pic.twitter.com/rNyF9r8GUf — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) August 1, 2023

“Oh my God, I am so [starstruck]. I am on a high right now. She is amazing. Grabe 'yung boses. Walang pinagbago, kung 'di mas gumaling,” he said.

Seguerra said he just feels blessed that to be a part of Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” concert stop in the Philippines.

“I am so happy. Sobrang inspiring niya,” he said.

Days before the concert, Seguerra shared that Morissette has been one of his biggest heroes.

“Last time she was here was in the '90s. Nagkakandakumahog ako noon to get tickets because I really wanted to watch because of her album, 'yung 'Jagged Little Pill,' sobrang pinapakinggan ko 'yun every day,” he said.

The seven-time Grammy winner last performed in the Philippiness in 1996.