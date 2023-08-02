'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 contestants M1ss Jade So and Captivating Katkat share how they embrace being a trans woman in the premiere episode of the show aired on August 2, 2023. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus

MANILA — "Hindi 'to pinipili, ito tayo."

These were the words of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 contestant M1ss Jade So when asked about how she realized that she identifies as a trans woman, in the pilot episode of the reality series.

While they were preparing for the runway, contestant Nicole Pardaux asked trans hopefuls M1ss Jade and Captivating Katkat about their gender identity.

"Actually, hindi siya pinag-isipan," Katkat said.

"Ever since I've been like a woman," M1ss Jade added.

"Ako rin, bagets pa ako," Katkat agreed.

M1ss Jade stressed that being trans is not just a choice but simply who they are. "Sabi, 'Bakit mo ba piniling maging trans?' Pipiliin ba nating ma-discriminate? Hindi 'to pinipili, ito tayo," she said.

"Kaya kami naging strong, alam mo kung bakit? Kasi nu'ng bata pa lang kami nabu-bully na kami sa pagiging ganito namin. Noong lumalaki na kami, hindi na pwede 'to, hindi na tama 'to," Katkat added.

Katkat said she is happy to be with a fellow trans woman in the competition to help represent the community.

"Nakaka-proud na magkasama kami ni Jade dito sa season 2 kasi kami 'yung first ever na representative ng trans dito sa 'Drag Race Philippines,' ta's magka-seat mates pa kami. Trans power talaga kaming dalawa, combined force," she said.

Both also expressed hope that the SOGIE Equality Bill would be passed in order to address discrimination against the LGBT community in the country.

"Kailangan talaga 'yung SOGIE Bill kasi akala nila it's for our rights lang, pero hindi naman siya eh — it's for all," Katkat said.

"The fact na napapag-usapan natin siya here, mas malaki 'yung chance na ma-raise awareness. We don't want to be just tolerated, we want to be accepted. People, you need to open up your minds," she added.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays on WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go, along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: