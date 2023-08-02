MANILA – Alexa Ilacad is thrilled to be reunited with Charlie Dizon in "Pira-pirasong Paraiso" a few years since their last collaboration in the movie "Four Sisters Before a Wedding."

Ilacad said she appreciates how Dizon always keeps her on her toes whenever they are working on their new television series, which is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

“The best talaga. Kami ni Charlie, opposites kami in a way kasi ang ingay niya talaga. She’s the life of any set, any place. Siya talaga ang bumubuhay. Nakakatawa iyan. Sometimes, I don’t know what to expect from Charlie which is nice because she keeps me on my toes during scenes,” she said.

“May isang beses na sampalan 'yung eksena. Right before, grabe tumawa, wagas talaga, para kaming nasa comedy bar. Tawa siya ng tawa tapos bigla na lang kaming nagsampalan. Saan nanggaling iyon? Ganun siya lagi,” she added.

Describing Dizon as “very professional,” Ilacad said she’s grateful to be doing scenes with such a generous actress.

“I only have to touch her and nakukuha ko na 'yung kailangan kong makuha. Nandoon 'yung connection namin. I think Charlie and I make a very good team,” she said.

The same goes with Loisa Andalio and Elisse Joson, their other co-stars in the afternoon series.

“I love those girls. I know that we all have the same goals, which is to make ‘Pira-pirasong Paraiso’ the best we can and pagandahin 'yung teleserye talaga. So walang lamangan, walang attitude. It’s such a harmonious set and so fun,” she said.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.