Tippy Dos Santos all set to graduate from UP Law

MANILA – Tippy Dos Santos is on her way to become a lawyer.

Based on her Instagram update, she is set to graduate from the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law where she earned her juris doctor degree.

“I vividly remember a moment I had by one of the UP Diliman kiosks, crying while eating Chilimansi pancit canton right after I was told I failed my first ever law school exam. I thought that was the end of my law school journey, but by God’s grace, and with the endless support of people around me, I managed to make it to the finish line,” she said.

“Here we are today, 4 years later and finally free from the fear of the unknown in UP Law. We are finally graduating,” she added.

Dos Santos then thanked all those who were instrumental in her law school journey including her parents, her sister and her husband.

“To my parents, every single day is a day I wake up wanting to make you proud. My gratefulness to both of you will never be fully realized by what I can put into words, but do know that I will always try to let both of you know just how I feel. I love you mom and dad, this is for the both of you.”

“To my sister, my #1 cheerleader. You have always been proud of ANYTHING and EVERYTHING I do no matter how simple the task may be. You always give me fuel to push harder, sis. I love you,” she added.

Dos Santos continued: “To my then boyfriend, now husband, thank you for pushing me to do this. You told me to 'go for it' even when I thought I was not cut out for law school. You supported me even when things became burdensome for you and you continue to support me even now that things have become more challenging. I love you, sweetheart. Thank you.”

The singer-actress also thanked her friends and block mates, saying she cannot wait to see all of them pursuing the careers they have all worked so hard for.

“Thank you guys for being so selfless and for wanting all of us to succeed together.”



Dos Santos is finishing law school as a dean’s medalist for academic excellence. She is currently reviewing for the 2022 Bar examinations.