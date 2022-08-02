'Sepanx!': Judy Ann Santos sends off daughter Luna to school

MANILA – Judy Ann Santos admits to feeling some separation anxiety from her kids now that they are finally back to school for face-to-face classes.

On Instagram, Santos shared photos of her and husband Ryan Agoncillo sending off their youngest child Luna to school.

“First day of school for our little bunny, first day for all of us after 2 1/2 years of online schooling. Nakaka sepanx ng sobra!" she said.

Nonetheless, Santos said she is happy for all children to experience school the normal way.

"I’m happy and excited for all the kids to be able to attend classes with a bit of normalcy. Thank you to all our hardworking teachers, for doing everything to make this happen,” she said.

Santos ended her post with a prayer for all kids to be protected amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Dear God, please bless, guide, protect and look over our children and teachers as we all move forward from this pandemic.”

Aside from Luna, Santos and Agoncillo have two other children: Yohan and Lucho.