Polyphonic Vision releases dreamy debut EP

Polyphonic Vision — made up of Micaela Benedicto and Mario Consunji — have released their debut extended play single, 'Sudden Pictures.' Handout Polyphonic Vision — made up of Micaela Benedicto and Mario Consunji — have released their debut extended play single, 'Sudden Pictures.' Handout

Micaela Benedicto’s new band, Polyphonic Vision, has released their debut extended play single, "Sudden Pictures", very much in the way she does with her other band, Outerhope — like a sudden shooting star, under the radar, and with no fanfare.

It’s a dreamy synth-wave release that will appeal to fans of Outerhope, Chromatics, Purity Ring, and even Caroline Polacheck.

However, as strange as it may sound, Polyphonic Vision’s two members — Benedicto and Mario Consunji — found their inspirations for almost everything about their band from the 1970s and 1980s.

“I think it came about when we discovered electronic music that we both liked,” related Consunji. “I guess we believed we could do something similar.”

“We both really liked (Italian disco diva) Clio’s 'Faces' and when we’d go to Karlo Vicente’s Blitz Night, he’d play that song among others.”

Added Benedicto: “We also liked a lot of the synth new wave of the 1990s – Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark, Japan.”

In fact, the EP cover to "Sudden Pictures", depicts geometric shapes that is similar to China Crisis’ “Difficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms” and OMD’s early releases such as their self-titled debut and “Dazzle Ships.”

And then there’s the name of the band.

“We were thinking of different names, and one time, we were looking at things that happened from the year that I was born which is 1977 from old Manila and Cubao, what the music was like and there was this funny film directed by Ishmael Bernal titled, 'Tisoy',” Benedicto said.

"In one scene, Soxy Topacio’s character who was a painter was being heckled by a friend. Tanong ng friend, ‘Ano ba title niyan (referring to the painting)?’

“’Polyphonic vision,’ was the reply. Nagtinginan kami ng Mario — that’s the name of our band!”

Added Consunji with a chuckle: “It sounds like some VHS tape.”

The duo’s music isn’t any laughing matter. They wrap their light and ethereal electronica with hues of indie pop sensibilities colored with some shoegaze. And it makes for a wonderful listen on even when the world is dreary. Especially when the world is dreary.

The duo also did it right but pressing the five-track Sudden Pictures EP on vinyl (which is available from either Micaela or Mario; all you have to do is reach out to them via Facebook) via their own Imagina label.

“I’m happy with what we put out,” pronounced Benedicto. “I can’t wait to see where we take our music.”