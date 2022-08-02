MANILA — Solenn Heussaff flaunted anew on social media her growing baby bump as she expects her second baby with husband Nico Bolzico.

In an Instagram post, Heussaff posted her black-and-white photo and said: "Playing around after work."

Last month, Heussaff and Bolzico announced that they are expecting another baby.

In a video posted by Bolzico, he showed off a new phone app that he said works like an x-ray. When he scanned Heussaff, it showed that there's a baby in her womb.

In her own post, Heussaff said she loves it that she’s able to work out during her second pregnancy.

Bolzico and Heussaff were married in May 2016. They became first-time parents when Heussaff gave birth to Thylane in January 2021.