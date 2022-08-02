Liza Soberano, Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch, and James Reid pose for a photo during Bretman Rock’s 24th birthday celebration. Instagram: @bretmanrock

Liza Soberano and James Reid were among the guests at the star-studded birthday bash of Filipino-American reality TV star Bretman Rock.

Bretman Rock, who turned 24 on July 31, celebrated his birthday in Hawaii, where he is based.

Through Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Manila time), the beauty influencer shared pictures of the party, including photo-booth snaps of his guests.

One of the photos showed the celebrant with fellow Filipino celebrities Soberano, Reid, as well as Bella Poarch, who like Bretman Rock, crossed over to mainstream from being a social media personality in the US.

Soberano re-posted the image as a Story, with the caption, “HBD,” to greet Bretman Rock.

Soberano first met Bretman Rock and Poarch in June, when she and Reid went on a work trip in the US.

The Kapamilya actress is looking to jump-start her career internationally, after recently signing with Reid’s talent agency Careless Music.

Showbiz contemporaries whose respective “love teams” rose to fame at the same time, Soberano and Reid have been meeting industry stalwarts not only in the US, but also in South Korea.