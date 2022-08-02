Korean Film Festival returns to PH after 2 years

Photo from Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines.

MANILA — The Korean Film Festival will be returning to the Philippines after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country.

In partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korean Film Council, Korean Tourism Organization Manila Office, and SM Cinema, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) said it will be featuring 7 films released between 2020 and 2021.

The following films will be screened for the event: "Deliver Us From Evil" (2020), "Escape from Mogadishu" (2021), "The Novelist’s Film" (2021), "Miracle: Letters to the President" (2021), "Snowball" (2021), "The Day I Died" (2020), and "Perhaps Love" (2021).

The opening ceremony will be held on August 10 at SM Aura Premier at 5 p.m. with "Deliver Us From Evil." Directors Hong Wonchan ("Deliver Us From Evil") and Lee Woojung ("Snowball") will be present at the event.

A "Talk with the Filmmakers" will also be held at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Manila on August 11, 1:30 p.m. with the two Korean directors along with other Filipino directors.

All films will be screened in SM Megamall, SM Grand Central, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, and SM South Mall from August 11-14.

