Watch more News on iWantTFC

With two films shot a year apart but released within less than a week of each other, Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown have a clear view of just how much they’ve grown as actors, as well as a couple onscreen (and hopefully, if the actor has his way, offscreen, too).

The tandem, dubbed “KoDrea,” are two of the lead stars of the Star Magic Studios’ film “Connected,” which premiered July 22 on iWantTFC and KTX.ph. The Theodore Boborol-helmed rom-com, which marks the 30th anniversary of Star Magic, was filmed early this year.

Five days later, on July 29, another film which includes them in the cast premiered on Netflix. “The Entitled,” also directed by Boborol and starring Alex Gonzaga, was Abaya and Brown’s first-ever acting project after they finished in the Big Four of “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” in March 2021.

Acting neophytes in “The Entitled,” Abaya and Brown admittedly noticed significant improvements in themselves and in each other in “Connected.” Both credited their director, Boborol, as instrumental in bettering their craft.

In their joint interview with ABS-CBN News, KoDrea also answered questions from fans about their dream projects, assessed their one-year-old “love team,” and opened up about their current status in real life after Brown’s previous admission of courting Abaya.