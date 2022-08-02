Screenshot from 'Katips' trailer.

MANILA — The cast of the FAMAS Award-winning "Katips" hopes that their musical film would educate the public about the atrocities under the martial law rule of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"As an artist, it is also our objective not just to entertain people but more importantly that we are here to educate. So, we also want to educate the young about the atrocities of martial law," said director Vince Tañada, who also plays the role of Ponyong.

Marcos imposed Martial Law from 1972 until 1981, during which human rights violations and corruption were reported. He led the country from 1965 until 1986.

Tañada felt that the Filipino people have forgotten such historical facts so artists like him have the responsibility to remind the public.

"Medyo nakalimutan natin ‘yun eh. Nakalimutan natin in the last elections. We also have a responsibility na makapagturo at malaman ng mga kabataan ‘yung mga nangyari nung panahon," he said.

"Katips" was a big winner at the 70th FAMAS Awards, taking home seven awards including Best Picture.

"It’s very rare for us Filipinos to see musicals being made here in our country. ‘Yung pagka-musical nito, you have to listen to the music because most of the dialogues are sung. A lot of people are saying that this is the 'Les Miserables' of the Philippines," Tañada said.

"This is something that we should be proud of and this is something that we should see kasi nga bihira tayong makakita ng ganito. Aside from the educational factor about martial law, we also have to consider its artistic merits," he added.

FAMAS best supporting actor winner Johnrey Rivas said "Katips" also reflects the lives of ordinary people, making it relatable to the public.

"‘Yung history kasi, it’s a fact. Hindi siya nababago, it’s not a chismis. Dapat makita ‘yung katotohanan na ito ‘yung mga naranasan nung mga ordinaryong people," Rivas, who plays the role of Art in the film, told ANC.

Tañada echoed Rivas noting that historians have been working hard to document history and it is our way to correct our mistakes and move forward.

"Hindi po pwedeng sabihin na ang kasaysayan po natin ay nababalot lamang ng pag-uusap ng mga tao. Nagsasaliksik po ang ating mga iskolastiko at mga academician para rito," he said.

"Huwag po nating maliitin ang kasaysayan sapagkat sa pamamagitan lamang ng pagtanaw sa ating nakaraan ating lubusang maitutuwid ang ating kinabukasan."

