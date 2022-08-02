MANILA – “The countdown begins.”

Actress Janella Salvador channeled Darna villain Valentina as she teased the netizens with a photo shoot with a snake.

The photos followed the release of a teaser video of Salvador’s character in the new ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

In the clip dropped by the JRB Creative Production, the actress was introduced as Regina, a feisty vlogger and brilliant lawyer.

But despite her success, Regina (Salvador) appeared to be fighting something inside her head – a voice that will, in return, transform her to Valentina, Darna’s main rival.

“Darna” is set to fly on television starting August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and JeepneyTV.

The series stars Jane de Leon as the title character, with Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Zaijian Jaranilla as the superhero’s brother and sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

The series is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique.