MANILA – Gold Aceron is elated to be the first-ever actor to be managed by O/C Records.

In a virtual media conference on Tuesday, the “Scorpio Nights 3” actor shared how he ended up with the Kean Cipriano-led management outfit.

“From pandemic, may kumontact sa akin para sa isang music video, 'yung music video na ‘Ligaya.’ Nakita po ako ni Kuya Kean doon, napanood niya po lahat. Nag-thank you siya sa akin… tapos kinausap po ako ni Kuya Kean, ‘Gold, may manager ka na ba?’ Sabi ko freelance model ako, so wala,” he said.

A self-confessed big fan of Cipriano’s former band Callalily, Aceron said it was an easy yes for him when he was offered to be part of O/C Records.

“Nag-usap kami ni Kuya Kean tapos nag-go na po ako kaagad,” he said.

Four months since they formalized the deal, Aceron has already worked on two films and O/C Records has more projects lined up for him.

When asked about his dynamics with his management as to which projects to accept, Aceron related: “Lagi naman po nila ako kino-consult kung okay ako sa project, kung may gusto ako ipatanggal, kung kaya ko ba. Kaya ko naman po kaya sinasabi ko kila Kuya Kean na kaya ko. Kapag hindi ko kaya, sinasabi ko naman. Guided naman po nila ako parati. Lagi nila ako tinatanong kung okay lang ba ako.”

Aceron said his life really changed when he signed up with O/C Records because somebody else is now concerned about getting him roles.

“Nung freelance ako, waiting ako lagi kung may magbibigay. Kapag may magbigay, ako pa makikipag-usap, ako din magre-rate, ako lahat. Kapag may manager, ang sarap sa feeling na kahit paano, wala akong masyadong iniisip, 'yung work lang, 'yung shooting, 'yung script na ibibigay sa akin kung maganda. Naaalagaan talaga ako ngayong may manager.”

As an actor, Aceron hopes to portray more challenging roles in the future.