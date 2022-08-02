Screengrab from VinCentiments' YouTube page



The sisters of Carmelite Monastery in Cebu have broken their silence over the mahjong scene in the upcoming movie “Maid in Malacañang” which narrates the story of the Marcoses before they went into exile.

In a teaser released on social media, the movie directed by Darryl Yap appeared to be alluding that former President Cory Aquino, played by Giselle Sanchez, was playing mahjong with the nuns in February 1986 while the country was in the middle of a political crisis.

In a statement, Sr. Mary Costillas of the Carmelite Monastery made it clear that no one from the production consulted them about what happened in 1986, noting that the characters not wearing their brown religious habit.

“Let it be known that no one responsible for the production of the movie came to us to gather information on what really happened,” Costillas said.

“Any serious scriptwriter or movie director could have shown such elementary diligence before making such movie. After all, many of those nuns in Carmelite Monastery of Cebu 1986 are still very much alive and mentally alert.”

They also called out the mahjong scene as malicious, explaining that they were praying for peace in the country at the time.

“The attempt to distort history is reprehensible. Depicting the nuns as playing mah-jong with Cory Aquino is malicious. It would suggest that while the fate of the country was in peril, we could afford to leisurely play games. The truth was that we were then praying, fasting and making other forms of sacrifices for peace in this country and for the people's choice to prevail,” the statement added.

Reports revealed that Aquino went to the monastery on February 22, 1986 to hide after receiving a tip that the Marcoses had a shoot-to-kill order against her.

The Carmelite sisters stressed this in their recent statement, saying they vowed to protect Aquino “at all costs.”

“We knew the dangers of allowing Ms. Cory Aquino to hide in the monastery. But we also prayerfully discerned that the risk was worth it, as our contribution to put an end to a dictatorial regime. Indeed, we were ready to defend her at all costs,” the statement said.

Costillas also said the scene in the film would trivialize the contributions the religious group to the restoration of democracy in the Philippines.

“If these pictures would be taken as authentic representation of what really happened, they would put into doubt the trust that people have placed in us,” she said.

Darryl Yap finds no need to consult Carmelite sisters

Meanwhile, Yap was quick to react to the statement from the nuns through the VinCentiments Facebook page, inviting them to watch the film.

“I would like to invite our Sisters to watch the film; if they are ostentatious about details, I don’t think there is a need for this ‘ouch’ and ‘involvement,’” Yap said.

He also clarified that he sees nothing wrong about playing mahjong as a past time or friendly games.

In a statement, Yap pointed out that there was no mention of the Carmelite sisters in the clip. Hence, there is no need to consult them.

“Hindi ko po kasi naisip na kailangan. Gaya po ng sinabi nila, hindi naman po naka-brown, at walang binanggit na ‘huy mga Carmelite sisters, ano na?” Yap continued.

He also sarcastically said that if he needed to consult his film, he would ask for advice from the fictional demonic nun character, Valak.

“Hihingi ako ng advise kay Valak, kung paano, kailan at kanino siya kumunsulta,” Yap said.

Giselle Sanchez verifies script from Imee Marcos

Sanchez also spoke about her role in “Maid In Malacañang.” On Facebook, the comedienne declined to name the character “for legal purposes.”

According to the actress, her heart pounded when she read the line “Get them out of the Philippines” in the script which have already drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

Some netizens debunked the scene, saying it was an inaccurate depiction of what really transpired when Aquino had a conversation with then Prime Minister Cesar Virata.

“In my mind, this was something I did not know, I haven't read, this was something new. And anything new will receive only two reactions, positive reactions and negative reactions. I had to physically prepare myself. I was one hundred percent sure I will be bashed for performing ‘her character,’” Sanchez explained.

This prompted her to personally message Sen. Imee Marcos to confirm if the script was true.

“I wanted to know if what was written in my script was the truth. So I personally texted Senator Imee Marcos and she texted back in Filipino, ‘Yun daw ang sabi ng mga Kano.’ (That is what the Americans told us),” Sanchez recalled.

After the reply from Marcos, the actress said she began to realize that all she had been reading from historical books and media during the 1980s to 1990s was “the other camp’s side of the story because they were the ones sitting in the administration.”

Amid the growing criticisms about the film, Sanchez believed that it is fair to look at both sides of the coin before casting any judgments. She also reiterated Yap's description of the film that it is not a biopic but a story of a family.

The comedienne also revealed that she had always wanted to do a project with Yap, whom she considers as “the most brilliant director of his time.”

According to her, Yap told her that the film needed “an intelligent and educated lady to portray her role” which convinced her to accept the offer.

“And that was the selling piece - Direk Darryl Yap plus the requirements to play ‘her character,’” Sanchez admitted.

“Maid in Malacañang” stars Cesar Montano and Ruffa Gutierrez as the late President Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The movie is said to be about the supposed details of the last three days of the Marcos family at the Palace at the culmination of the EDSA 1986 revolution.

Described also as a family drama-comedy, the film also stars Cristine Reyes as Imee Marcos, Diego Loyzaga as Bongbong Marcos, and Ella Cruz as Irene Araneta.

-- with reports from Annie Perez