Tribute concert set to mark 40th day since PNoy's death

MANILA – Several OPM artists are coming together as they pay tribute to the late former President Benigno Aquino III in “Salamat PNoy: Alaala At Alay Ng Musikang Pinoy” on Monday, August 2.

The concert will be streamed on the Facebook pages of Radyo Katipunan, Bayanihan Musikahan and Now You Know, as well as Radyo Katipunan’s YouTube channel and Twitter account on Monday at 8 p.m.

The event will commemorate the 40th day since Aquino’s sudden passing last June 24.

“Through this event, Filipino artists lead the country in expressing the love of a grateful nation; they honor the leader who embodied humility and self-sacrifice, love and passion for our music, our people, and our country, and the true essence of duty and courage that so honored his heroic parents, the Philippines, and the God he served,” the statement said.



The concert, which is a joint production of Kaya Natin, Radyo Katipunan and Bayanihan Musikahan, will feature features Agot Isidro, Audie Gemora, Bituin Escalante, Boboy Garrovillo, Celeste Legaspi, Debonair District, Dingdong Dantes, Ebe Dancel, Enchong Dee, Erik Santos and Frankie Pangilinan.

Also part of the event are Gary Valenciano, Iza Calzado, John Arcilla, Mike Villegas, Mitch Valdes, Noel Cabangon, Ogie Alcasid, Radioactive Sago Project, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ryan Cayabyab Singers, and The Company.

It will be co-hosted by Jim Paredes and Leah Navarro, while Paolo Valenciano will be its directorial consultant.