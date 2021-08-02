Taglish song ng Singapore-based Pinoy artists, patok sa Gen Z

SINGAPORE -- Inilunsad ang kauna-unahang Taglish track sa ilalim ng ABS-CBN Tarsier Records noong Marso 2021, ito ang “Love Ain’t Real” na collaboration nina Tonie Enriquez at Dave Anonuevo, Pinoy music artists na nakabase sa Singapore. Patok ang kanilang single sa mga Gen Z at Millenials.

Pawang mga Pilipino ang mga magulang ng magkaibigang Tonie at Dave. Si Tonie, na 18 anyos na ngayon ay nag-migrate sa Singapore noong 2012, siyam na taong gulang pa lamang siya noon habang si Dave na 20 anyos na, nag-migrate naman ang kaniyang pamilya sa bansa noong 2003, dalawang taong gulang pa lamang siya.

Si Tonie ay isang singer-songwriter habang music producer naman si Dave.

Tarsier Records artists Tonie Enriquez at Dave Anonuevo

“...honestly po, I was really, really shocked kasi firstly nasa Singapore po kami. And I guess, it’s really cool for me and Dave na kami ‘yung first-ever Taglish track under Tarsier...we’re really proud of it,” kuwento ni Tonie.

“...it’s a big honor...Tarsier is a Filipino label and arguably the sub-label of the biggest, record label in the Philippines...they let us release the song and it’s marked down in their history as their first Taglish song...it’s a big thing,” ani Dave.

Kabilang sina Tonie at Dave sa mga bagong artist ng Tarsier Records na inilunsad bilang “Class of 2021” nitong first quarter. Kasama nila sa batch ang mga Pinoy music artist na sina Iñigo Pascual, Kiana Valenciano, Sam Concepcion, Moophs at iba pa.

Class of 2021 music artists ng Tarsier Records

Ang pop-electronic love song na “Love Ain’t Real ay isinulat ni Tonie habang nilapatan naman ng musika ni Dave. At kahit daw nasa labas sila ng Pilipinas, dama pa rin nila ang kultura at tatak ng musikang Pinoy.

“...it’s very heartwarming, wala namang masyadong difference because the people we have contacted sa Pilipinas, they have been so welcoming to us , to me and Dave. With our goal that we want to reach out to our fellow Filipinos back sa Pilipinas. It’s actually pretty cool na nandito kami sa Singapore and yet we can still do the same amount of things if nasa Pinas ka din. Like kung may kanta ka, you just send it in...,” kuwento ni Tonie.

“...I think in this day and age that we are very online-based, we are able to self-suffice and that proves us to be worthy artists because we can push ourselves and we work hand in hand with our label rather than depending on them to push us higher,” sabi naman ni Dave.

Tonie Enriquez at Dave Anonuevo

Mensahe ng young Singapore-based Pinoy music artists sa kanilang kapwa kabataan na ipagpatuloy ang hilig sa musika at pagsikapang abutin ang mga pangarap.

“...I’ve always wanted to produce for big artists, people that I idolize...but besides that...in the future, is to be able to do music fulltime...and I would like to hopefully one day, DJ...if you have a dream, you should chase after it... don’t wait to be discovered,” pagbabahagi ni Dave.

“...just be yourself and be original because that’s what people are looking for. Someone new to them, someone that they can relate to...doors will open for you, as long as you keep trying,” ayon kay Tonie.

Ulat ni Annalyn "Apol" Mabini | TFC News