Music video of Ben&Ben, Moira’s new collaboration trends on YouTube

MANILA - The official video of Ben&Ben and Moira dela Torre’s new collaboration is currently the top trending music content on YouTube.

This comes only two days since they released the track “Pasalubong,”

which is about falling for a friend and confessing one’s romantic feelings.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Pasalubong” was released Friday midnight, and immediately made the rounds among eager fans of Ben&Ben and Dela Torre, known for their sentimental hits.

The song was composed by Paolo and Miguel Guico with Jason Hernandez, and produced by Jean Paul Verona and Andrew de Pano.

“Pasalubong” is Ben&Ben’s third single from their upcoming sophomore album, following “Upuan” and “Pahinga.”

Dela Torre and Ben&Ben first collaborated in early 2020, when they released “Paalam,” a tune about moving on from a failed relationship.