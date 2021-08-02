Former sexy actor Dante Balboa completes master's degree in Filipino

MANILA -- Former sexy actor Dante Balboa, or Elmer Anisco in real life, has recently graduated with a Master of Arts in Filipino degree from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP).

He finished his master's degree in two-and-a-half years, despite a hectic schedules with his tourism advocacy, teaching, showbiz projects, and managing his own food business.

“I studied a lot because I want to have a meaningful and productive personal rewards every year. ...It’s just a matter of time management because since I was a kid, I always plan my life. Literally speaking, I always have a goal per week, per month, per year and per decade,” he said.



After his master's degree, he plans to continue studying.

“I won’t stop my studies until I finished my doctoral degree. I’m planning to take my PhD in Filipino in Malikhaing Pagsulat in UP Diliman this coming school year (and) still do my advocacy for our country," he said.

"Life is too short, I want to live my life to the fullest. I want to have a meaningful legacy when I'm gone," he added.