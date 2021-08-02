Arci Muñoz pushes for mass vaccination in latest mission

Arci Muñoz and vaccine campaign partner Renan Morales

MANILA -- Arci Muñoz is taking on a new role as the ambassadress of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in its campaign for mass vaccination.

"Proud po akong sabihin na bakunado na ako laban sa COVID-19, kaya naman po panatag ang aking kalooban na protektado ako at ang aking pamilya," the actress declared in her video campaign.

It’s a commitment that Muñoz embraces with full responsibility and courage given the resistance of some people to be vaccinated.

“If you have the chance please, please don’t be afraid! Do it as your responsibility bilang mamayang Pilipino," said Muñoz at a recent pocket conference where she distracted media with her green dyed hair. “I maybe weird but I am a weird person who wants to inspire others."

The actress-singer also addressed the issue of preference for some COVID-19 vaccine brands. “It does not matter kung ano’ng brand, just get vaccinated. Do it for yourself, your family and the civilians around you!” she said.

Muñoz has also collaborated with race car driver, singer and former Nueva Ecija councilor Renan Morales for the expansion of the vaccine outreach program in the provinces. The actress’ appeal at this point is to junk any romantic issue between her and Morales whom

she met through common friend JM de Guzman last year.

“It just happened that we have the same vision in life," she stressed. “Let’s not mix it up with showbiz tsismis. Let’s focus on the stuff na makakatulong sa sitwasyon natin.”

Morales also supports Muñoz’s agenda to educate people about the need for vaccination.

“Sana by the end of the year, lahat ng mga kababayan natin mabakunahan na,” he told ABS-CBN News. “Huwag sana maligaw ng iba 'yung purpose namin to help.”

“I am just following my purpose in life. I’ve been given this opportunity to help others. I will just follow this path," the actress added.

Muñoz is also looking forward to join Olympic gold medalist Hidylyn Diaz in an outreach program. Diaz is also a Philippines Air Force staff sergeant .

Recently renewed as a Kapamilya artist, Muñoz is also looking forward to do a new movie and TV series.