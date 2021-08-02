40 days since PNoy's death, Kris Aquino still waiting for 'sign' to share their story

MANILA -- Actress-host Kris Aquino took to social media to commemorate the 40th day since her brother, former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, passed away.

Posting a video from her brother's wake and funeral on Instagram on Sunday, Kris said she is still waiting for her brother's "go signal" before she can finally share the story of their journey as siblings.





"Mom, I am sure won’t mind that we are posting this at 2 a.m. (the hour she died), on the day of her 12th death anniversary, because on August 2, it will be the 40th day since Noy’s death. Maraming nilalaman ang puso ko na gusto kong ibahagi sa inyong lahat… sure ako marami ang nagtatataka bakit wala kayong nakitang post, napanuod na interview, o nakitang moment na ako ang nagsalita on behalf of our family. But, now is still not the right time for me… naghihintay pa ko ng 'go signal' from him -- I know my brother will find a way to let 'bunso' know when it’s time for all of you to hear the story from me of our journey -- simply because all of you are a very special part of our journey, one I believe is a continuing one," Kris wrote.

Kris then expressed her gratitude to all those who showed support to her and her siblings.

"Sa inyo pong lahat, maraming salamat dahil pinaramdam nyo sa aming apat, kay Ate, Pinky, Viel, at sa ‘kin na hindi kami nag-iisa sa aming paniniwala that we were truly blessed to have Noy as our brother- na habang buhay naming IPAGMAMALAKI, PASASALAMATAN, HAHANAP HANAPIN, at MAMAHALIN," the 50-year-old actress said.

"Though still so painful, we know how blessed we were to have been born as the children of Ninoy and Cory, and the sisters of Noynoy Aquino," she added.



Kris previously said the “right time” will come for her to share her story of reconciliation with her brother.

Kris, the youngest of five siblings, has been open about her “complicated relationship” with her brother over the years. In mid-2018, she revealed they were not on good terms, without divulging the reason. The rift lasted two years, during which they had no communication.



In May 2021, Kris’ rare public mention of her brother, through a social media post, hinted that they finally reconciled.

President Aquino who died on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, was laid to rest on June 26, 2021 at Manila Memorial Park, beside the tombs of his parents, democracy icons Ninoy Aquino and former President Corazon Aquino.