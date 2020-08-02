WATCH: Families of Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada meet during 'pamamanhikan'

MANILA – Unlike in the previous years, Alex Gonzaga marked the third anniversary of her YouTube vlog in a very unique way.

Instead of physically being with her supporters just like in 2019, Gonzaga celebrated the occasion this year by showing off her boyfriend Mikee Morada’s traditional “pamamanhikan.”

"Gusto ko talagang i-share sa inyo ang milestone sa buhay namin ni Mikee and milestone rin sa buhay ko na nag-meet talaga 'yung parents namin," she said.

According to Gonzaga, it was actually the first time that their families have met and she is grateful that everything went smoothly.

At the end of the clip, Gonzaga thanked her subscribers for continuously patronizing her channel and for still being with her as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

"To all the netizens who have been watching my vlog since day one, thank you, thank you. I love you. And thank you for sharing the milestones and important parts of my life with me on this channel," she said.

Morada proposed to Gonzaga in December 2019 in Hong Kong.