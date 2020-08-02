'Voice Teens 2': FamiLea's Cydel wows with fresh take on 'Kahit Ayaw Mo Na'

MANILA -- Young artist Cydel Gabutero iis the second artist to advance to the next round as part of Lea Salonga's team.

On Sunday's episode of "The Voice Teens 2", Gabutero competed with her teammates JP Romero and Josh Labing-isa.

All three contestants gave their best shot, but it was Gabutero's rendition of the hit song "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na" that made their coach pick her as one of the top 3 artists in her team.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.