'Voice Teens 2': Alexia clinches slot in FamiLea's top 3

MANILA -- Young artist Alexia Tag-at is a step closer to her dreams as she clinched a slot in the top 3 artists who will remain in Lea Salonga's team on "The Voice Teens 2".

On Sunday's episode, Tag-at competed with her teammates Aaron Regala and Andre Eusebio.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, their coach, Salonga, was unable to watch them perform live, but she was still able to give her thoughts on their Knockout performances.

Though all three artists performed well, Salonga chose to bring Tag-at with her team to the next round.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.