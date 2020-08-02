Vice Ganda says frontliners deserve more love, appreciation, respect

MANILA – Vice Ganda took to social media to thank all the healthcare workers battling COVID-19 in the frontlines.

On Twitter, the comedian said the frontliners deserve more love, appreciation and respect for all the things they are doing to keep the country afloat.

“More love. More appreciation. More respect. Yan ang deserve ng mga FRONTLINERS ngayon. Bukod sa mas mataas na kompensasyon at benipisyo,” he said.

“Maraming salamat sa mga Frontliners na nasa Medical field !!! Di ko man matanggal ang mga pagod at hirap ninyo mapasalamatan ko man lang kayo. Iba ang sakripisyo ninyo. Mula sa puso ko gusto kong sabihing God Bless You at MABUHAY kayo,” he added in his succeeding post.

Exhausted healthcare workers earlier urged government to revert Metro Manila to enhanced community quarantine to give them at least 2 weeks of “breathing space."

During Saturday's briefing attended by over 40 medical societies, health professionals said the country's health care system has been overwhelmed, with hospitals temporarily closing to decongest and health workers falling ill.

As of last week, over 4,500 doctors, nurses and other health care workers have contracted the disease amid the rising number of infections across the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said government would do more to "care for our carers" with detailed plans for support, such as lodging, transportation, food and provision of protective equipment.

The Philippines on Sunday reported another record-high coronavirus infections at 5,032 new cases, raising the nationwide total to 103,185.