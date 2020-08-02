Regine Velasquez trends with version of 'Follow Your Road'

Regine Velasquez concluded the “The Greatest Showdown” segment of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday on a high note, literally.

As the last performer to take the stage, Velasquez sang a powerful version of Pauline Wilson’s “Follow Your Road.”

Through the segment, Velasquez and the other show mainstays paid tribute to those who continuously serve as an inspiration during these trying times.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.