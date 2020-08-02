'It is weird': Kim Chiu describes first mall visit in months

MANILA – With quarantine guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim Chiu is just like everyone else spending most of her time at home to help curb the spread of the respiratory disease.

The actress, however, shared to her followers that she was able to step inside a mall for the first time in four months just recently.

“Days ago went to the mall for the first time after months, and it was the fastest malling I’ve ever done less than 30mins. Things around us are never the same. It is weird,” she said.

Based on her previous post, she went to the mall for an appointment at the clinic of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

Describing her short trip to the mall a “nightmare,” Chiu said: “Are things going to be the same when this pandemic is done?? When? How? So many questions in my mind and none of them have any answer.”

The Philippines on Saturday reported for a third day record-high coronavirus infections at 4,963 new cases, raising the nationwide total to 98,232.

Exhausted healthcare workers earlier urged government to revert Metro Manila to enhanced community quarantine in order to give them at least 2 weeks of “breathing space."

During Saturday's briefing attended by over 40 medical societies, health professionals said the country's health care system has been overwhelmed, with hospitals temporarily closing to decongest and health workers falling ill.