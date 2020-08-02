'Iba Yan' offers social media page for Drag Playhouse's fundraising show 'Kinang'

ABS-CBN show “Iba Yan” hosted by Angel Locsin put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community during its latest episode which aired on Sunday.

To help members of their community that were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, ABS-CBN and “Iba Yan” offered its social media platforms to be a venue for Drag Playhouse’s biggest show to date.

“Sa mga live shows namin, bihira lang kami umabot ng 100. Ngayon, makikita na ng milyong viewers. Mapapanood nila yung art of drag. Maa-appreciate siya ng mas maraming tao,” said Jan Lamban of Drag Playhouse, who was obviously delighted by the opportunity.

The funds that will be raised through the show will be for the benefit of drag queens who lost their job because of the current crisis, and for the displaced workers of the establishments where they used to perform.

Titled “Kinang,” the show is an online celebration of Philippine drag.