Dingdong Dantes honors mom, wife Marian, God as he turns 40

MANILA – Dingdong Dantes turned 40 years old on Sunday and he marked the occasion a little bit differently from how he imagined it five months ago.

On Instagram, Dantes admitted that he wanted an “Oktoberfest-themed, 90’s rock, all-out party” for his 40th, but that did not pan out obviously because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, Dantes said he remained grateful because “this day is a reminder of His blessings and my life’s greatest gifts.”

Instead, he celebrated his special day by honoring his mom, his wife Marian Rivera and the Lord.

“Today, I honor my mother who brought me into this world. I had to have my own children to make me realize the sacrifices that our mothers do for us. She literally put her life on the line for me. So whenever I get a birthday greeting, I also celebrate her strength, love and commitment in raising a kulit boy like me,” he said.

As for his wife, Dantes said Rivera has been his rock and core.

“Building a family of my own and reaching milestones have been a blissful and contented journey because I have her as my partner in and for life. So whenever you greet me, I too laud her dedication, care and love for me and our children - who have brought so much meaning to our marriage and our lives,” he said.

Last but not the least, Dantes honored “our Creator, who has made all things possible and surmountable for me all throughout these years.”

Dantes said he welcomes and embraces everyone’s well-wishes so that he can continue glorifying God.

In the end, the actor wrote: “Muli, maraming salamat sa mga pagbati. Open a bottle of beer for me and distantly, I’ld like to thank you for being part of my ongoing life’s journey.”